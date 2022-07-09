(Bloomberg) --

Switzerland’s Dufry AG is set to reach an agreement to combine with Benetton family-controlled Autogrill SpA as early as Sunday, people familiar with the matter said, as the world’s biggest duty-free group looks to forge a major new player in travel retail.

Under the terms of the deal, Dufry will pay for the highway restaurant specialist in shares, while the billionaire Italian family will become the biggest single investor in the resulting new entity, according to the people, who asked not to be named discussing confidential deliberations.

The travel retail group emerging from a deal between Dufry and the Benettons would have a market value of around $6 billion at current prices. The valuation gap between Dufry and Autogrill has been a key hurdle in the discussions, according to the people.

A representative for Autogrill declined to comment, as did a representative for the Benettons’ Edizione holding. A spokesman for Dufry also declined to comment.

Basel-based Dufry and the Benettons have been talking about a potential tie-up for months, following a series of informal approaches over the past few years, Bloomberg News has reported.

The combination with Dufry would mark the second major deal in the last few months for Alessandro Benetton, who took the reins at family holding Edizione earlier this year. The Benettons in April agreed with Blackstone Inc. to take highway operator Atlantia SpA private, valuing the highway operator at 19 billion euros.

Despite a recent round of chaos at airports across Europe, the travel industry has been bouncing back strongly from a brutal two-year stretch. Air-passenger numbers are now edging close to pre-pandemic levels, and concession providers like Dufry and Autogrill appear well positioned to benefit.

Still, some analysts see only limited opportunities from synergies in combining airport and highway businesses, and some have pointed to financing hurdles given Dufry’s “depressed” operating cash flow.

