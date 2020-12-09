(Bloomberg) -- Duke University head basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski says it’s time for the sport to step back and assess the wisdom of continuing to play games during the surge in Covid-19 cases.

“I don’t think it feels right to anybody,” Krzyzewski said Tuesday during a press conference following the Blue Devils’ 83-68 loss against the University of Illinois. “I mean, everyone is concerned.”

While Krzyzewski, the winningest college basketball coach of all time, didn’t call for the season to be immediately halted, he did say that it was time to consider the option.

The Blue Devils coach said that the decision to start the season before a vaccine wasn’t “well-planned” and was reached with the idea of playing as many games as possible before an uptick in cases.

Now with cases across the country reaching record levels, Krzyzewski thinks it might be time to pause.

“You know, in our country today, you have 2,000 deaths a day. You know, you have 200,000 cases, a million and a half last week,” Krzyzewski said. “To me, it’s already pretty bad.”

