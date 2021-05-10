(Bloomberg) -- The cyberattack on the biggest fuel pipeline system in the U.S. is a stark reminder that America’s energy infrastructure is a tempting, and vulnerable, target for hackers.

“The industry understands that we are a target,” said Lynn Good, chief executive officer of Duke Energy Corp., in a Bloomberg Television interview on Monday. “A level of vigilance is required.”

While Duke, one of the biggest U.S. electric utilities, is not directly impacted from the Colonial Pipeline shutdown, this latest attack adds to the growing list of similar occurrences involving global energy assets. Over the last two years, a ransomware attack brought down a U.S. natural gas compressor facility for two days, a massive SolarWinds breach targeted companies in multiple industries, including utilities, and Mexico’s oil giant Petroleos Mexicanos reported a cyberattack that crippled its computer systems.

Duke has a policy against discussing whether it has been targeted by cyberattacks, according to Chief Financial Officer Steve Young. However, it’s clearly a growing threat and the company is working to step up its defenses.

“Obviously, this is an area of concern,” Young said in an interview. “There are a great number of bad actors out there.”

