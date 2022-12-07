(Bloomberg) -- North Carolina authorities on Wednesday announced a $75,000 reward for information that helps them arrest whoever shot at two substations on Saturday and plunged about 45,000 homes and businesses into the dark.

The reward would be paid out by Duke Energy Corp., the governor’s office and Moore County. “We are working hard, day and night. We are not going to give up,” Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said at a news conference Wednesday. “We will continue to fight to bring these people to justice.”

Fields also asked for anyone with surveillance footage around the substations to contact his office. The substations are about 10 miles apart from one another.

Duke has fixed the damage and about 1,200 customers remain without power, company representative Jeff Brooks said at the news conference. The company declined to provide a cost estimate of damage.

The sheriff did not provide additional details about the status of the investigation, saying he didn’t want to compromise it.

The outages underscore the vulnerability of the US electrical grid.

(Updates throughout.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.