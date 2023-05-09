(Bloomberg) -- Duke Energy Corp. faces eroding values for the US solar and wind farms it’s trying to sell, with a second impairment charge in three months pushing writedowns for the renewable assets to nearly $1.5 billion.

Duke said Tuesday it recorded a $175 million impairment loss on its commercial renewable unit in its first quarter, adding to the $1.3 billion charge disclosed in February.

Duke Energy, one of the biggest US power companies, said in November that it would sell its commercial renewable energy business, which consists of over five gigawatts of wind and solar farms primarily in the western US, far from the company’s regulated customers.

Duke Chief Executive Officer Lynn Good told analysts on a Tuesday earnings call that the additional charge represents a progression of the sale process, which she said was in its late stages with the company in discussions with select bidders.

The sale would free up capital for Duke’s plans on its regulated operations to upgrade its grid and build new renewable generation, according to Chief Financial Officer Brian Savoy.

“Doing both of those at the same time takes a lot of effort and focus,” Savoy said in a phone interview. “We don’t want to be distracted by any other business.”

