(Bloomberg) -- Duke Energy Corp. is trimming the high end of its earnings forecast for the year after mild weather dragged down customers’ demand for energy — an issue that will only become more important now that it has completed its transition to a fully regulated utility.

The company expects to report adjusted earning for 2023 of $5.55 to $5.65 per share, according to a statement Thursday. That’s narrower than its August forecast of $5.55 to $5.75 a share.

Unpredictable weather will be a key factor for Duke’s business after the company’s $2.8 billion deal to sell its unregulated renewables business to Brookfield was completed last week.

“It’s been a really mild year,” Brian Savoy, Duke’s chief financial officer, said in an interview. “It’s a headwind we’ve been battling all year.”

Mild weather will drag down full-year earnings by about 20 cents, Savoy said, noting that another 20 cents will come from lower power usage by industrial customers that are slowing production because of uncertainty about the economy. That will be partially offset by about 30 cents per share from cost-cutting, leaving Duke short about 10 cents, Savoy said to explain the narrower guidance.

While the company won’t be able to control the weather, Savoy said the key to Duke’s growth will come from higher anticipated usage from its customer base. Not only is the population expected to swell in its service territory in the Carolinas and Florida, but people will likely also be using more power as the green transition accelerates.

“The growth path in our regulated utility business is something we haven’t seen in decades,” Savoy said.

