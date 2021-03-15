(Bloomberg) -- Duke University ordered undergraduates to quarantine for a week after fraternity events spurred a Covid-19 outbreak.

The surge in cases is the largest one-week number of positive tests and quarantines since the start of the pandemic, the school said in a statement. All in-person classes are shifting to remote learning.

The cases are almost all linked “to unsanctioned fraternity recruitment events that took place off campus,” Michael Schoenfeld, Duke’s chief spokesman, said.

“This week’s increase in positive Covid-19 test results among Duke undergraduates is a stark reminder that this pandemic is still a very real danger to all of us,” he said.

Over the past week, more than 180 students were placed in isolation after testing positive and an additional 200 students are in quarantine as a result of contact tracing, the school in Durham, North Carolina, said.

The stay-in-place order will last until March 21.

Duke announced last week that its men’s basketball team wouldn’t continue competing in the 2021 ACC Tournament due to the school’s and conference’s health and safety protocols. That pulled the storied team out of contention for the NCAA basketball title.

