(Bloomberg) -- US warehouse landlord Duke Realty Corp. responded to a $24 billion takeover offer by Prologis Inc., saying the all-stock proposal is “insufficient.”

Prologis went public Tuesday with its bid to acquire Duke in a deal it said valued the company at $61.68 a share. Duke investors would receive 0.466 shares of Prologis for each Duke share they own.

Duke rose 6.9% to $53 at 9:45 a.m. New York time. Prologis was up 1.3% to $127.08.

San Francisco-based Prologis, a giant global warehouse owner with a stock-market value of about $93 billion, said it first approached Duke about a potential combination in November and that its smaller rival spurned a series of offers.

Duke’s board “has carefully evaluated proposals from Prologis and we remain open to exploring all paths to maximize shareholder value,” the Indianapolis-based company said in a statement Wednesday. “We believe the latest offer, virtually unchanged from its prior proposals, is insufficient in that regard.”

The company said it continues to believe that it can deliver sustainable value creation with its “best-in-class industrial warehouse portfolio, world-class organization and the execution of our growth-oriented strategic plan.”

A spokesperson for Prologis couldn’t immediately comment.

The bid for Duke, which owns about 165 million square feet (15.3 million square meters) of industrial real estate in the US, comes amid a boom in warehouse demand driven by the ongoing shift to e-commerce. The US vacancy rate fell to 3.4% in the first three months of this year even as developers rushed to build new logistics properties, according to Jones Lang LaSalle Inc.

