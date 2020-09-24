(Bloomberg) -- California’s bold new goal of phasing out gas-powered cars within 15 years could hike electricity demand an estimated 25% -- potentially a problem for a state struggling to keep the lights on.

With record-breaking heat triggering California’s first rolling blackouts in 20 years last month, the state is already grappling with an energy crisis that critics have been quick to pin on its lofty climate ambitions.

Now, Governor Gavin Newsom’s move to end sales of cars with internal combustion engines is set to spur even greater adoption of electric vehicles, which could boost electricity demand by a quarter, according to the California Solar and Storage Association trade group. The state would also allow sales of cars powered by hydrogen fuel cells after 2035, but those have so far failed to gain traction with consumers.

“Such an increase in demand on the state’s already stressed electric grid adds urgency and importance to making the state’s energy supplies safer, more affordable, and more reliable,” the group’s executive director, Bernadette Del Chiaro, said in a press release.

“The blackouts of the past four weeks, and the wildfires and electricity shut offs of the past few years, make plain the need to rethink California’s approach to energy,” she said.

Del Chiaro’s group wants solar and battery installations to supply as much of the new demand as possible, particularly rooftop solar arrays paired with home batteries. And electric cars could be configured to feed power back to the grid during emergencies.

Newsom appears to be thinking along similar lines. During a state-organized climate change event Thursday, he told CNN pundit Van Jones that the way to prevent blackouts is to increase battery installations that can soak up excess solar power during the day.

“What we need to do is advance our technologies in battery storage so we can absorb the extremes,” Newsom said.

