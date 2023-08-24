(Bloomberg) -- Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is moving the release date for its upcoming film Dune: Part Two to March 14 from November, betting that the twin strikes roiling Hollywood will be over by then and the stars can promote the picture.

The Screen Actors Guild went on strike last month, seeking higher pay and other changes in a new contract. The actors are prohibited from promoting their work for companies they are striking against, including the usual Hollywood fanfare of TV interviews and red carpet premieres. A lack of traditional promotion has been blamed for the poor performance of some recent films.

The move has repercussions for other Warner Bros. pictures. Dune is taking the March spot previously occupied by Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which will be released instead on April 12. Another picture scheduled for that April date, Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, is getting bumped to Dec. 13, 2024.

The last Dune picture grossed $402 million at the worldwide box office in 2021, a time when consumers were skittish about returning to theaters and Warner Bros. released films simultaneously on streaming.

Walt Disney Co., Sony Group and other studios have shifted their release plans in the wake of the strikes, which also include the Writers Guild of America. The writers said in a statement Thursday they and the media companies are still far apart in their negotiations.

