‘Dune’ and Netflix’s ‘Power of the Dog’ Lead Bafta Nominations

(Bloomberg) -- Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic “Dune” notched the most number of Bafta nominations, the U.K.’s top film prizes, edging out Netflix Inc. drama “The Power of the Dog.”

The Warner Bros. blockbuster, starring Timothee Chalamet, leads with 11 nominations including for best film, adapted screenplay, and cinematography, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced Thursday. The film has made nearly $400 million worldwide at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

Western drama “The Power of the Dog,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch, received 8 nominations including best film, leading actor and best director for Jane Campion. Netflix’s “Don’t Look Up” also received a nod for best film.

The EE British Academy Film Award winners are set to be announced on March 13t at a televised ceremony at London’s Royal Albert Hall, with actor Rebel Wilson acting as host.

Netflix won best film for Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” in 2019 at the Baftas, but the streaming giant has not yet won best picture at the Academy Awards.

The Academy Awards nominations will be announced Feb. 8.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.