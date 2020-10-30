(Bloomberg) -- The owner of Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins agreed to be acquired by private equity-backed Inspire Brands Inc. in a $11.3 billion deal, one of the largest transactions ever in a restaurant industry that’s being upended by the pandemic.

Inspire, which owns chains such as Arby’s and Buffalo Wild Wings, will take Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. private at $106.50 a share, the companies said TKDAY in a statement. That represents a 20% premium over the closing price of Oct. 23, before reports of the deal talks sent shares soaring. The price is 6.8% higher than Friday’s close.

