(Bloomberg) -- Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party reiterated they would not nominate ministers to a devolved government until action over the post-Brexit agreement is taken, dampening hopes of a quick resolution following last week’s elections.

The pro-British party’s leader Jeffrey Donaldson said their position had not changed, following a meeting with U.K. Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis, who is meeting with all parties today urge them to form a new administration.

“Until we get decisive action taken by the U.K. government on the protocol we will not be nominating ministers to the executive,” Donaldson said.

The DUP centered its campaign around opposition to the protocol -- the part of the Brexit agreement which effectively puts a customs border in the Irish Sea. Today’s talks follow a historic election result in Northern Ireland which saw nationalists Sinn Fein become the largest party for the first time.

