(Bloomberg) -- The Democratic Unionist Party rebuffed efforts by rival groups to restart the devolved government in Northern Ireland, pushing the region toward a public-sector strike and possibly fresh elections to break a two-year political stalemate.

Sinn Fein, backed by the Social Democratic and Labour Party and the Alliance Party, has sought to recall the assembly in Belfast ahead of a deadline Thursday to restore power-sharing between Unionist and Nationalist groups. The DUP, which backs closer ties with Great Britain, has boycotted government to protest against Westminster-led efforts to manage post-Brexit border controls across the Irish Sea.

On Wednesday, the DUP blocked the election of a speaker in the Stormont legislature, meaning the deadline would likely be broken. Tens of thousands of public sector workers, including teachers and nurses, are set to strike Thursday as the region grapples with a budget shortfall exacerbated by the paralyzed executive. The Northern Ireland Fiscal Council estimates the region will likely face a cash shortfall of £1.2 billion ($1.5 billion) by 2025.

The power-sharing deal was central to the Good Friday Agreement’s success in 1998 in quieting decades of violence over Northern Ireland’s status. The stalemate has undermined that landmark deal, which US President Joe Biden commemorated last year with visits to Belfast and Dublin.

DUP assembly member Gordon Lyons dismissed Sinn Fein’s attempt to restore the assembly as “cynically orchestrated to coincide with the industrial action.” If UK government had the money to fix public-sector pay, he told the Stormont chamber that it should be delivered immediately, saying that tying a cash offer to restoring the executive was “unfair.”

The DUP has rejected as insufficient the so-called Windsor Framework that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reached last year with Brussels to smooth out trade barriers thrown up the UK’s exit from the European Union. It has also rebuffed more recent attempts by Westminster to lure them back into government, including a £3.3 billion ($4.2 billion) financial package.

The UK’s Northern Ireland secretary, Chris Heaton-Harris, said on Monday that he would have “various decisions to make,” if the deadline is broken, alluding to the possibility of an election. “I will set out my next steps in due course,” he said.

The Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein, which has held the largest share of seats in Stormont since the last election in 2022, has called for the government’s reinstatement to deliver a pay deal for workers. Agreements must be made to elect a new speaker and deputy speaker before the assembly can appoint a first minister and deputy first minister.

“The Assembly will sit tomorrow as we again attempt to restore the executive and urgently deliver a fair pay deal for public sector workers,” Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle O’Neill said on X on Tuesday. “It is decision time for the DUP — and I again appeal to them to join with the rest of us and work together to better people’s lives.”

(Updates headline and first sentence to show DUP action.)

