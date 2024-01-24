(Bloomberg) -- DuPont de Nemours Inc. said tepid demand from China is weighing on first-quarter sales, sending the stock plunging in premarket trading.

Net sales will be about $2.8 billion in the first three months of the year, the chemical maker forecast in a statement on Wednesday. That’s below the $3.03 billion estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

DuPont saw “inventory destocking within industrial businesses as well as continued weak demand in China” late last year, Chief Executive Officer Ed Breen said. “We are seeing similar trends continue and expect sequential sales and earnings to decline in the first quarter.”

The shares fell as much as 12% before before US exchanges opened, enough to wipe more than $3 billion from DuPont’s market capitalization if it extends into trading hours.

The company also warned it will book a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of between $750 million and $850 million with last year’s results. The charge is at its Protection reporting unit, which holds historical DuPont assets and liabilities in connection with its merger with Dow.

The company will publish its full report on fourth-quarter and 2023 earnings on Feb. 6.

