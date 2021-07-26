(Bloomberg) -- Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois, the No. 2 Democratic leader, said he has a favorable view of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, potentially giving the central bank chief a powerful ally in his corner before his term as chair expires in February.

“I have a good impression of what he’s done and who he is, and that hasn’t changed,” Durbin told Bloomberg News when asked whether he thinks President Joe Biden should renominate Powell.

Durbin, who voted to confirm Powell in 2018 after he was nominated by then-President Donald Trump, is the Democrats’ chief vote counter in the Senate and has significant influence in the chamber. His comment comes after some other key Democrats, including Senate Banking Chair Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, have criticized Powell over his stance on bank regulation.

Warren told reporters on Thursday that she is “concerned when I see the rules weakened rather than strengthened,” adding that she has repeatedly pressed Powell on regulation. At a Banking Committee hearing this month, both Warren and Brown laid out a laundry list of grievances when Powell appeared before the panel, and each said last week they hadn’t decided whether they could support a second term for him as chair.

Powell has been making the rounds of the Capitol in recent weeks, meeting with senators of both parties, including Senate Finance Chairman Ron Wyden. The Oregon Democrat had some praise for him.

“Chairman Powell has done a lot of good things leading the Federal Reserve through this economic crisis, consistently pushing for robust economic relief for jobless and vulnerable Americans,” Wyden said last week. “Ultimately this is President Biden’s call, and I trust his judgment.”

Powell was confirmed to a four-year term as Fed chair in 2018 on an 84-13 vote. Vice President Kamala Harris, then a senator from California, was among those who voted against.

Powell has broad support for his renomination among top Biden advisers, but White House officials have not yet discussed with Biden a potential Powell renomination or replacement, Bloomberg reported last week. A decision isn’t expected until September at the earliest.

