(Bloomberg) -- A dust storm swept through Delhi on Tuesday, sending air pollution to hazardous levels and cutting visibility in the Indian capital.

Dust storms are created when fast-moving winds kick up dirt and debris into the air, which can make it difficult to see through or breath in. They become particularly dangerous over roadways and can obstruct a driver’s vision.

The local weather office predicted dust storms over the capital and some neighboring states. Delhi topped the global ranking of most polluted cities with an air quality index of 973 as of 11:30 a.m. local time, according to website IQAir, far above the ‘hazardous’ threshold of 300.

Scorching heat is also set to take over much of India this week. Heat waves are likely in parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal Tuesday, and in some areas of Odisha May 16-17. Maximum temperatures hit 46C (114.8F) in some regions earlier this month, the national weather office said.

