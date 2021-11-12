(Bloomberg) -- The Netherlands is entering another lockdown after corona infections hit new records past week, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said.

“We have a very difficult message tonight combined with drastic measures,” Rutte said at a press conference in The Hague Friday. The country will enter a partial lockdown with bars and restaurants that need to shut down effective from Saturday 8 p.m. local time, Rutte added. Non-essential shops must close at 6 p.m. and supermarkets may stay open until 8 p.m.

He strongly urged people to work from home as much as possible while there also will be a limit to invite a maximum amount of 4 people to socialize at home. The package will be reviewed Dec. 3, Rutte said.

Infections have been mounting in the Netherlands, where over two-thirds of the population has been fully vaccinated. On Friday, some 16,287 infections were recorded after a record of 16,364 on Thursday, health agency RIVM reported. The previous record was 12,997 on Dec. 20 last year.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.