(Bloomberg) -- Dutch military police arrested over 200 activists who stormed Amsterdam’s airport and blocked private jets over concerns about the climate crisis.

Hundreds of Extinction Rebellion and Greenpeace activists entered Schiphol Airport on Saturday, cycled around the private jet parking area and blocked aircraft. The protesters have committed a criminal offense, Dutch news agency ANP cited a spokesperson for the national military as saying.

“The wealthy elite are using more private jets than ever, which is the most polluting way to fly,” Greenpeace Netherlands campaign leader Dewi Zloch said in a statement. “We want fewer flights, more trains and a ban on unnecessary short-haul flights and private jets,” she said.

The use of private jets has become increasingly controversial as they pump out far more carbon emissions per passenger than commercial planes. A single private jet can emit as much CO2 in an hour as an average person in the EU in nearly three months, according to campaign group Transport & Environment.

The protest at Schiphol Airport comes ahead of the COP27 international climate summit, which begins on Sunday in Sharm-el-Sheikh, Egypt. The summit is set to focus on the needs of poorer nations adapting to climate change.

