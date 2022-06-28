(Bloomberg) -- An international art fair in the Netherlands was evacuated after suspects allegedly attempted to steal objects from a display case.

Police said they responded to reports of an armed robbery at the European Fine Art Foundation (TEFAF) in Maastricht at 11.30 a.m. on Tuesday. No one was injured, according to a statement from local authorities. Two people have been arrested and a police investigation is ongoing with a focus on tracing the suspects.

The fair’s security team “worked quickly to disarm an offender,” said the foundation in an emailed statement. Footage on Twitter appears to show a man smashing a display case with a hammer while two other men using weapons to keep visitors at a distance. An alarm can be heard in the background.

French art website La Tribune de L’Art shared an image of a shattered jewelry case on Twitter along with a caption that stated two armed suspects protected their accomplice and then fled through the restaurant.

“TEFAF has robust procedures in the event of a security breach,” said a spokesperson. “These were precisely followed, and all visitors, exhibitors and staff were safely evacuated; the fair has now reopened.”

