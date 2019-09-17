(Bloomberg) -- Breaking with a traditional penchant for cutting debt, the Dutch are giving the economy a hand.

The Dutch government unveiled on Tuesday plans for a national investment fund that would take advantage of historically low interest rates and end an era of debt reduction in favor of fiscal stimulus. Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra provided the outlines of his 2020 budget that includes plans to invest in the country’s long-term growth.

“We are going to investigate the possibilities for further investment in areas such as innovation, knowledge development and infrastructure,” the minister said in the budget. Details of the fund -- whose size, shape and format are being ironed out -- will be presented to parliament in early 2020, he said. Some Dutch media reports put the size of the fund at as much as 50 billion euros ($55 billion).

The volte-face in the Netherlands comes after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi last week renewed his calls for European Union nations to ramp up spending to sustain economic growth. The Dutch move may put further pressure on Chancellor Angela Merkel to ditch her own fixation on balanced budgets as Germany inches toward a possible recession.

The ECB cut the deposit rate last week to a record-low minus 0.5% and said it’ll buy 20 billion euros a month of debt for as long as needed, signaling to economists that the central bank is near its limit. Draghi said it is “high time for fiscal policy to take charge.”

The Dutch have taken note, even though there are few signs that suggest they need to. While a collapse in exports pushed the euro zone’s largest economy to the brink of a recession in the second quarter, and a looming Brexit hangs over the region’s small and medium sized companies, the Dutch economy is set to grow 1.5% next year.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s third cabinet is presiding over an economy that has become something of an odd man out in the euro zone, with second-quarter growth exceeding estimates, and economists predicting that while it’ll slow down, the country won’t slip into a recession next year.

Justifying the new-found interest in bolstering the economy, Hoekstra pointed to the aging Dutch population, slowing productivity gains and the emergence of new technologies such as artificial intelligence, robots and automation and big data. The changes in the way people work and earn their livelihoods and a conducive borrowing environment prompted the government to act, he said.

“The low interest rate offers opportunities for this,” the minister said.

Other elements of the budget include a fund to make housing more accessible to young people and middle-class households. The government is earmarking 350 million euros for the property market and will, among other things, provide tax breaks for housing companies if they build more social housing.

