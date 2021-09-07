(Bloomberg) -- Dutch Bros Inc., the coffee chain backed by consumer-focused private equity firm TSG Consumer Partners, seeks to raise as much as $421 million in one of the first initial public offerings to take advantage of the post-Labor Day listings window.

The company plans to sell 21.05 million shares for $18 to $20 apiece, according to a filing Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The IPO is set to be among the first major listings to tap the capital markets after the U.S. Labor Day weekend, typically marking the resumption of market activity after the August vacation slowdown. More consumer and technology companies including yogurt maker Chobani LLC, Sportradar Group AG and Warby Parker Inc. are expected to go public by the end of the year.

Dutch Bros is based in Grants Pass, Oregon, where it was founded in 1992. Dutch Bros now operates more than 470 cafes in 11 states, with its same-shop sales figures having grown 2% in 2020 through the coronavirus pandemic, according to the prospectus.

Voting Control

Travis Boersma, co-founder and executive chairman of Dutch Bros, will have about 74% of the shareholder voting power after the listing through his ownership of Class B stock, which carries 10 votes per share.

TSG will own Class A shares, which come with one vote each, and Class C and D shares, which have three shares each.

The IPO proceeds will be used to buy back stocks from existing shareholders as well as pay down debt, according to the filing.

Bank of America Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. are leading the offering. Dutch Bros will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BROS.

