Dutch Cabinet Has More Women Ministers Than Men for First Time

(Bloomberg) -- The Dutch cabinet has more women than men for the first time in the history of the Netherlands.

The gender balance at the cabinet tipped in favor of women after lawmaker Mariëlle Paul was appointed as Minister for Primary and Secondary Education on Wednesday. She replaced Dennis Wiersma, who resigned last month after allegations of intimidation of ministry employees.

The appointment is symbolic as the Dutch government collapsed earlier this month amid infighting over migration policy, throwing the country in limbo. Mark Rutte, the country’s longest-serving premier, said last week he will leave politics after a new cabinet is formed following elections in November.

The current cabinet members, including Paul, will be working in a caretaker capacity until the formation of the next government.

