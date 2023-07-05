(Bloomberg) -- Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport has canceled more than 300 flights as the heaviest summer storm on record brought transit in much of the northern Netherlands to a halt.

Due to heavy wind gusts of up to 120 kilometers per hour, rain and poor visibility, aircraft can hardly land or take off, a spokesperson for Schiphol said. The weather conditions may lead to further cancellations and delays in operating flights later in the day.

Earlier on Wednesday wind gusts of 146 kilometers per hour were recorded in IJmuiden near Amsterdam, making it strongest ever recorded in the summer, according to RTL Nieuws.

Meanwhile, train traffic across the Netherlands is heavily disrupted with railway operator NS halting traffic in the north of the country, while residents have also been warned to avoid highways due to falling trees and debris.

Authorities have asked residents of Amsterdam and the surrounding North Holland province to stay inside while the weather warnings stay in place.

The latest weather forecast shows that very limited air traffic will be possible between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. local time, Schiphol said in a statement on its website.

