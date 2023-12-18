(Bloomberg) -- A senior official at the Dutch Central Bank has warned that the Netherlands exiting the European Union would be a “bad idea” after far-right politician Geert Wilders’ shock election victory.

The Netherlands is an open economy which depends on trading particularly with European countries, said Olaf Sleijpen, director of monetary affairs and financial stability at the central bank. Leaving the EU would be “a very bad idea,” Sleijpen told journalists at a Monday press briefing.

Wilders’ Freedom Party proposed in its election manifesto a binding referendum on leaving the EU, something he has termed “Nexit.” Since becoming the largest political party in the Netherlands following the November elections, Wilders has softened his stance on some issues.

Wilders, who is currently trying to form a right-wing coalition government with three other parties, recently acknowledged in an interview with the Wall Street Journal that enthusiasm for Nexit has cooled as a result of post-Brexit chaos in the UK.

