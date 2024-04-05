(Bloomberg) -- Europe needs a digital euro “to keep up with society, to pursue strategic autonomy, and to maintain access to public money in a digital world,” Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot said on Friday. 

  • Digital euro could serve as a pan-European means of payment, supporting the continent’s strategic autonomy in payments, Knot said at Ambrosetti Finance Workshop
  • “A digital public currency will not crowd-out private initiatives”
  • “A digital euro would not upend the healthy equilibrium that has existed for decades between bank deposits and central bank money, between private money and public money”
  • The introduction of the digital euro is ultimately a political decision, Knot says
