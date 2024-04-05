Apr 5, 2024
Dutch Central Banker Says Digital Euro Is Needed for Autonomy
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Europe needs a digital euro “to keep up with society, to pursue strategic autonomy, and to maintain access to public money in a digital world,” Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot said on Friday.
- Digital euro could serve as a pan-European means of payment, supporting the continent’s strategic autonomy in payments, Knot said at Ambrosetti Finance Workshop
- “A digital public currency will not crowd-out private initiatives”
- “A digital euro would not upend the healthy equilibrium that has existed for decades between bank deposits and central bank money, between private money and public money”
- The introduction of the digital euro is ultimately a political decision, Knot says
- NOTE: What Are CBDCs and Why Do Central Banks Want Them?: QuickTake
- NOTE: ECB’s Digital Euro Moves One Step Closer to Becoming Reality
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.