(Bloomberg) -- Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s coalition government is set to lose its majority in the Senate, with anti-EU party Forum for Democracy making a strong debut, highlighting the challenge leaders face in tackling populism two months before key European Parliament elections.

While Rutte’s own VVD party managed to limit losses, the overall outcome shows his cabinet will need to seek changing alliances to push through his policy agenda in a fragmented political landscape where Forum shows the popularity of a new populist group.

Forum for Democracy, which says it’s inspired by Italy’s anti-establishment Five Star Movement, claims to be the only one to advocate a drastic revision of the Dutch political system, aiming to break what they call the “party cartel” of those in charge. It also shares some views with Geert Wilders, such as on the EU and calls for stricter migration rules.

Forum, which only entered the lower house in 2017, is set to get the same number of seats as Rutte’s liberals in the 75-seat Senate, with 12 seats each, according to a preliminary prognosis published by news agency ANP on Thursday. Wilders’ anti-Islam Freedom Party is poised to pick up five seats, down from nine. The four-party cabinet is set to be left with just 31 seats, down from 38.

Climate Challenge

The Dutch coalition -- comprised of Rutte’s liberal VVD, the christian democratic CDA, the centrist D66 and the smaller Christian Union -- will need to find opposition support, such as from the Greens, in the Senate to pass key legislation such as proposed climate measures. Based on the prognosis in Wednesday’s elections, the Greens are set to gain five seats in the senate for a total of nine.

The Netherlands seeks to cut emissions by 49 percent in 2030, making the question about the distribution of costs between corporations and citizens dominate the election campaign, until a gunman killed three people in a tram in Utrecht, just two days before the elections.

Voters voted in the country’s 12 provinces, with members of the provincial councils formally picking senators in May. The seating in the upper house can be extrapolated from the provincial results.

