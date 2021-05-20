(Bloomberg) -- Carlos Ghosn was ordered to pay nearly 5 million euros ($6.1 million) to a local unit of Nissan Motor Co. by a Dutch court in one of the first rulings in a legal battle between the fallen auto executive and his former employer around the world.

The former chairman has “no right to fair compensation, transitional compensation or arrears of salary” as no employment contract existed between him and Nissan-Mitsubishi BV, an Amsterdam-based joint venture called NMBV, the district court in the Dutch capital said in a ruling published Thursday. The amount covers net remuneration received by Ghosn from April to November 2018, the court said.

The case in the Netherlands is just one of many legal fights between Nissan and Ghosn, who found sanctuary in Lebanon at the end of 2019 after slipping out of Japan, where he was indicted on charges of under-reporting compensation. Nissan has sued Ghosn for 10 billion yen ($92 million) in damages. There are also two criminal proceedings in Japan against people accused to helping Ghosn perpetrate crimes, essentially making them proxies to the former chairman of Nissan and Renault SA.

Ghosn sued his former employer for 15 million euros in 2019, arguing that he was wrongfully dismissed. Nissan’s lawyers last year told the court that ending Ghosn’s employment was justified, citing factors including his long-term detention in Japan as well and questionable tax payments by NMBV.

