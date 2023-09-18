(Bloomberg) -- The Dutch government suspended an employee over allegations that he evaded Russia sanctions.

The Dutch financial crimes agency said two men, including a 48-year-old defense ministry staffer, are suspected to have circumvented sanctions by exporting aircraft parts to Russia by diverting it to other countries. The defense ministry has decided to suspend the employee and will await the outcome of the legal process, a spokesperson told Bloomberg on Monday.

Documents, flash drives and ammunition were seized from the government employee’s home, according to the statement on Friday.

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the European Union jointly introduced a slew of sanctions to curb Russia’s war efforts. The Netherlands has been one of the most vocal member states in support of Ukraine and last month announced it would send F-16 fighter jets to the country.

