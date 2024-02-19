(Bloomberg) -- Dutch election winner Geert Wilders claimed Ukrainian refugees come to the Netherlands for free housing instead of escaping the war, amid mounting signs that The Hague’s support for Kyiv may wane if he manages to form the next government.

“Ukrainians flock to the Netherlands from all over the EU — not because of the war, but for free housing, free health care and our jobs,” Wilders said on Monday on social media platform X. “The Netherlands is once again the village idiot of Europe.”

Wilders has long focused on an anti-migration agenda that became a prominent issue on the campaign trail. His comments sharply contradict the current stance of the outgoing Dutch government led by Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who’s been a key ally to Ukraine as its fight against Russia drags toward a third year.

Wilders, who’s currently trying to form a right-wing coalition government after his shock election victory on Nov. 22, has previously argued the Netherlands should cut its military support to Ukraine. He’s considering rare forms of government like a minority cabinet, in a bid to overcome coalition deadlock after two months of negotiations brought him nowhere.

Since the start of Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the Netherlands, a country of nearly 18 million inhabitants, has issued permits for around 140,000 Ukrainian refugees, according to the Dutch statistics agency. The country has received fewer Ukrainian refugees as a percentage of its population than some other members of the European Union, including Germany, Austria and Ireland, Eurostat data show.

The Netherlands has also sent important air defense systems to Kyiv and is taking a lead on training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.

Rutte has become the front-runner to take over as NATO chief when Jens Stoltenberg steps down this year. Western allies are trying to find new ways to back Ukraine amid an ongoing deadlock in the US over providing Kyiv with tens of billions of dollars in military aid as the war-torn country faces a critical shortage of artillery.

Russian televisions welcomed Wilders’ election success as a victory for Moscow, given his previous praise for President Vladimir Putin.

But Wilders has recently backtracked after facing criticism over his Russia stance. He said in December that he isn’t a “friend of Russia” and that he sees Moscow as the aggressor.

On Friday, Wilders called the death of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny “terrible” news. He died “in a barbaric penal colony of a barbaric regime,” Wilders said.

