(Bloomberg) -- Sigrid Kaag, who is set to become the first female finance minister of the Netherlands, said she has tested positive for the coronavirus, a day before the official swearing in ceremony.

“It’s a slightly different start than I had hoped, but I’m going to get to work full of energy,” Kaag said via Twitter on Sunday. “Luckily, I feel fine,” she said.

King Willem-Alexander is set to formally swear in the government on Jan. 10, when the parliamentary recess ends. Kaag, who is also the leader of the progressive centrist D66 party, said she’ll attend the ceremony digitally.

The omicron variant is causing a spike in cases even as the Dutch government announced a stricter lockdown in December to stem the spread of the virus. Daily infections in the Netherlands surged to a record 34,954 on Friday with the average of the past seven days also rising to an all-time high of 23,245 over the weekend.

The so-called full lockdown, which will last until at least Jan. 14, allows only supermarkets and essential shops to stay open. Schools are set to open on Monday and the new cabinet is expected to decide on whether to extend the lockdown by Friday.

