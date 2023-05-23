(Bloomberg) -- Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra stressed China’s pivotal role in finding a solution to global conflicts, while pressing his counterpart for more balanced trade relations during a meeting in Beijing.

Hoekstra, who is also deputy prime minister, said he “talked extensively” about the war in Ukraine during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Tuesday in Beijing.

“China can play a pivotal role in finding solutions to global challenges, to conflict, on climate change, poverty and inequality,” Hoekstra told reporters following the meeting, adding that Beijing had a “unique relationship” with Moscow.

Earlier this month, President Xi Jinping dispatched a special envoy on a European tour that includes stops in Ukraine and Russia to discuss the war, as he tries to bolster his image as a global peacemaker. The Chinese leader is also set to meet with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Wednesday.

Hoekstra stressed the need for more balanced trade relations and shared concerns about the country’s human rights situation, particularly in the far western region of Xinjiang.

Qin told reporters during the same briefing that China has “serious concerns” on the issue of lithography machines, which are critical to producing the world’s most advanced chips. Qin called for the Netherlands to work with China to “protect the normal trade order between us.”

Earlier this year, the Netherlands announced plans to expand export restrictions on ASML Holding NV’s semiconductor equipment, under pressure from the Biden administration as the US seeks to undermine growing Chinese chip production capacity.

ASML is already prohibited from selling its most cutting-edge technology — so-called extreme ultraviolet lithography — to Chinese companies. The Dutch company practically owns the market for very high-end semiconductor lithography equipment, which is critical in the production of cars, smartphones and computers.

