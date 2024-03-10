(Bloomberg) -- The Netherlands is closing in on a deal to sell Tennet Holding BV’s power grid in Germany to the government in Berlin after months of protracted negotiations, according to people familiar with the matter.

Details of the transaction could be announced in the coming days, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the talks are private. The deal could be valued at around €22 billion ($24 billion), according to the people. A final sticking point is related to the required investments to improve Germany’s grids, one of the people said.

The Dutch and German governments as well as Tennet declined to comment.

The discussions were complicated last year by a German court ruling on off-budget spending, which forced the government in Berlin to recalibrate fiscal plans. The acquisition is part of Germany’s efforts to consolidate the country’s power grids and bolster energy security. Europe’s biggest economy has been grappling with a challenging transition to renewables as well as uncertainty triggered by the loss of Russian pipeline gas.

