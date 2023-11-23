(Bloomberg) -- The Netherlands’ most-valuable company ASML Holding NV called for a “reliable government” after far-right Dutch lawmaker Geert Wilders delivered a shock victory in Wednesday’s elections.

A “consistent long-term policy” is essential to ensure a stable business environment for the tech industry, ASML spokeswoman Monique Mols told Bloomberg in a text message.

Wilders’s prospects of leading the next government hinge on his ability to forge alliances with rivals more to the center, but the surprise election win for his Freedom party marks a radical shift in the Dutch political landscape. Wilders has sought a referendum on the country’s participation in the European Union and has railed against policies on issues including immigration.

Dutch businesses such as ASML and Royal Philips NV, which rely heavily on recruiting talent from abroad, could potentially see a significant impact.

Changes to fiscal policy, “such as the recent further limitation of the 30% ruling for internationals and the levy on share buybacks affect Dutch competitiveness,” Mols said, adding that this “could have serious impact on ASML and our ability to invest, innovate and attract the workforce we need to be able to continue our growth.”

The Dutch parliament last month approved a proposal to cut a benefit that exempts 30% of an expatriate worker’s salary from income tax for five years. If approved by the upper house, the changes will take effect from next year.

“Any restrictions on the amount of knowledge workers or international students relevant for our industry are undesirable,” Mols said.

