(Bloomberg) -- The next Dutch government must maintain stable and predictable policies if it wants to prevent businesses from leaving the Netherlands, according to the chief executive of one of the nation’s largest banks.

Amid uncertainty over the formation of the next government, companies are now raising their voices about potentially moving out of the Netherlands “because we just don’t know yet what the government actually will end up looking like,” ABN Amro NV Chief Executive Officer Robert Swaak said in an interview at the bank’s headquarters in Amsterdam.

The Netherlands, once considered one of Europe’s most open economies, is witnessing a backlash from corporates as they see the Dutch business climate becoming less attractive. Europe’s most valuable tech company ASML Holding NV, chip-maker NXP Semiconductors NV, dredger Boskalis NV and consumer giant Unilever Plc have critiqued recent laws including the tax on share buybacks, shrinking of tax breaks for expatriates and a bill to limit the flow of foreign students, arguing the policies stymie their investment decisions.

After Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s cabinet collapsed in July due to infighting over the migration crisis, far-right politician Geert Wilders’ party delivered a shock election victory in November, securing the most seats in parliament. Wilders recently abandoned his bid to become prime minister, but is in negotiations with other right-wing Dutch parties and still has the power to be a political king-maker.

With concern mounting, the Dutch finance ministry presented alternative proposals to the bank and share buyback taxes as well as shrinking expatriate tax breaks on Friday. It suggested tweaks to the country’s corporation tax to replace the higher bank tax and upcoming dividend tax on stock buybacks.

The business climate also took a hit from uncertainty over the country’s ever-changing climate policies. “The reality is that because of what’s been going on in the Netherlands for quite some time now, there’s uncertainty around some of these major files,” Swaak said, referring to lack of clarity on nitrogen permits for business expansion and measures to address climate change.

As the world’s second-largest exporter of agriculture products, the Netherlands aims to halve nitrogen emissions after intensive farming devastated biodiversity in the country. Farmers rallied for months against the measures, which they fear would put some of them out of business. But the measures also led to curbs in building permits and hampered expansion plans of some businesses.

Wilders’ election victory has also thrown some Dutch climate ambitions into limbo as his party’s manifesto includes proposals to stop reducing carbon dioxide emissions and put key climate agreements “through the shredder.”

The lack of visibility of a new government’s policies also weighs on how climate risks are managed, Swaak said. “I think we owe it to all those that are working every single day running these companies that we do become predictable,” he said.

