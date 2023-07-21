You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Jul 21, 2023
Dutch Government Removes Arms Export Restrictions to Turkey
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The Dutch government withdrew arms export restrictions against Turkey, more than three years after it tightened sales following Ankara’s military incursion into northern Syria.
The Netherlands said last week that it seeks to join a Franco-German-Spanish treaty on arms export controls that promotes European defense cooperation, which would lift the current limitations on its arms sales to Turkey.
The decision comes on the heels of Turkey agreeing to support Sweden’s NATO bid after months of negotiations. Arm export restrictions were also lifted on the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.
Erdogan Hints Turkey to Ratify Sweden NATO Bid in Few Months
The Dutch government had in 2019 suspended arms exports to Turkey and amended the policy two years later to assess applications on the basis of presumption of denial, which refers to a policy where a license for the export of arms would be issued by the Dutch government only if it could be incontrovertibly demonstrated that the goods would not be used in Syria.
Despite the abolition of the policy, the Netherlands said it will continue to monitor that Dutch arms were not used in conflicts in northern Syria or Yemen.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
0:22
Bank of Canada staff received $26.7 million in bonuses and raises in 2022
-
6:54
More than 1,000 Canadians take CRA to court over pandemic payments
-
1:17
Read the full statement on the Bank of Canada's rate hike
-
6:09
Pizza Pizza launches "Growflation Pizza" in response to rising food costs
-
8:36
These medical device stocks are positioned to grow: Portfolio manager
-
5:57
How will climate change affect Canada’s insurance market?