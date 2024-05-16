(Bloomberg) -- Bonds issued by Tennet Holding BV fell after the Dutch grid operator said it plans to find other buyers for its German business after protracted negotiations with the government in Berlin have so far failed to secure a deal.

A sale to private investors or a potential initial public offering are among “alternative structural solutions” being considered for Germany’s biggest electricity network, state-owned Tennet said in a statement. The business was previously valued at around €22 billion ($24 billion).

The Dutch government was counting on using some of the sale proceeds to help upgrade its own overloaded power grid. The latest setback sent the company’s debt lower, with a €750 million bond due 2040 dropping more than 10 cents on the euro to 70 cents in the biggest decline since the debt was issued in 2020.

While the Dutch government has continued to provide loans to Tennet Germany to finance its ongoing operations, it’s unwilling to further fund its neighbor’s grid expansion. Tennet had first announced its interest in selling the business in February last year, but talks stalled after a budget crisis forced the German government to overhaul its finance plan.

“Unfortunately, it has not yet been possible to reach an agreement on the sale of TenneT Germany,” Dutch Finance Minister Steven van Weyenberg posted on X, adding that the government will “now also explore, evaluate and prepare other options.”

Dutch Float Alternatives to Speed Up TenneT’s German Grid Sale

The German economy ministry has taken note of the company’s announcement, a spokesman said, adding that both governments are still negotiating.

The newly installed Dutch government is set to send a letter to parliament Friday over the matter, according to people familiar with the situation. Meanwhile, the outgoing administration issued its own letter to lawmakers Thursday that underlined the necessity of the sale to raise funds.

The preferred buyer is still the German state, said the people, who asked not be named as the matter is private. Tennet is also exploring the option of selling to another grid operator in the European Union, the people said.

