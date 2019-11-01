(Bloomberg) -- The Dutch government announced additional measures to meet greenhouse gas emission targets.

The cabinet this year will set aside an additional 60 million euros ($67 million) in subsidies for consumers buying, for example, heat pumps and solar boilers, Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy Eric Wiebes said in a statement on Friday. The government also seeks to accelerate the installation of solar panels on government buildings, schools and with private individuals.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s government said in June it seeks to impose a CO2 emissions tax on industrial companies as part of plans to meet a target to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 49% in 2030 from levels in 1990. The government said on Friday it continues to “actively” look for steps to achieve a court-ordered target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions in 2020.

The proposals in June came after a draft agreement was reached in December following months of talks between companies, industry groups, government bodies and NGOs. An analysis by the Dutch Environmental Assessment Agency PBL published on Friday concluded that the 2030 goal is “not expected to be achieved” with the plans in the climate pact.

In a separate report also published on Friday, the Netherlands Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis CPB said that the government’s proposed climate and energy agreement would shave off more than half a percentage point of economic growth.

