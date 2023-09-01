(Bloomberg) -- The Dutch government is toning down its plan to cut flights at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport, following a consultation process on the hotly contested move.

The airport, one of Europe’s largest passenger hubs, will be allowed to operate a maximum of 452,500 flights annually under a measure to be implemented in 2024, the government said in a statement Friday. That’s 9.6% below the current limit of 500,000 but allows for more activity than the previous plan capping Schiphol flights at 440,000.

The new proposal pares back previous government plans that were aimed at minimizing noise at the Amsterdam airport. The measures were challenged by airlines including KLM, which argued that it harms connectivity and the local economy. An appeals court in July gave the green light to the Dutch government to scale back the number of flights at the hub, although the airlines have appealed the verdict.

The government, which is operating in caretaker mode ahead of elections in November, also opted to limit the number of night flights between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. It didn’t address an effort floated earlier to bar private jets.

“The decision we announced last year meant that we were taking a step that has not been taken anywhere else in the world,” said Infrastructure and Water Management Minister Mark Harbers. “Today, we are presenting the measures that can be implemented in 2024.”

In what can be seen as win for the airlines, capacity for the winter season starting in November this year will remain unchanged.

Night flights would fall 10% to 28,700 per year under the government plan and require quieter aircraft during overnight hours. Further measures will be required to reach its target of a 20% reduction in noise nuisance, according to the statement. The proposals will be submitted to the European Commission for recommendations.

The new proposals are unnecessary and “incomprehensible,” the Dutch arm of Air France-KLM said in a statement. “It is hard to imagine such a drastic decision being taken by an outgoing government,” KLM Chief Executive Officer Marjan Rintel said.

The Netherlands holds a 9.3% stake in the Franco-Dutch airline group.

Dutch lawmakers are due to decide on Sept. 12 about a list of issues deemed too controversial for the current parliament, which will be left to the next government to decide after elections to be held Nov. 22. The International Air Transport Association on Thursday said the proposed cuts to flights at Schiphol remains before the courts and must not proceed under the caretaker government.

Schiphol Airport, which has proposed a ban on night flights, welcomed the government’s proposals. “We note that the cabinet and political parties are now serious about putting Schiphol’s proposal for the night closure on the agenda,” it said through a spokesperson.

