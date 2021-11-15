The Dutch government is sounding out coalition partners on scrapping a dividend tax in a bid to stop Royal Dutch Shell Plc moving its headquarters from the The Hague to London.

Mark Rutte’s caretaker administration is willing to consider scrapping a 15 per cent witholding tax, but isn’t optimistic about garnering the necessary support, according to a person briefed on the discussion, who asked not be identified talking about private deliberations.

The plan was earlier reported by Dutch broadcaster RTL News.

Shell, Europe’s largest oil company, said Monday that it planned to eliminate its current dual share structure, drop “Royal Dutch” from its name, relocate its tax residence to the U.K. and move its top executives from The Hague to London. The Dutch government immediately said it was “unpleasantly surprised” by the announcement.