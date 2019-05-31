(Bloomberg) -- A Dutch national held captive by the Islamic State-inspired Abu Sayyaf group was shot dead on Friday as he attempted to flee in Sulu province in southern Philippines.

Ewold Horn, kidnapped during a bird-watching trip in 2012, was killed by his guards as he tried to escape during a firefight between the Abu Sayyaf and the military, Lieutenant Colonel Gerald Monfort said in a statement.

The encounter left six Abu Sayyaf members dead, including the wife of leader Radulan Sahiron, while 12 others were wounded. Eight people were injured among the government forces. The military was in pursuit of Abu Sayyaf members after they attacked a village in Sulu six days before, killing two children and injuring seven others.

