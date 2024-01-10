(Bloomberg) -- NN Group NV has agreed to pay around €300 million ($328 million) in a settlement with customers of its unit-linked insurance products following a Dutch court ruling that determined the insurer shouldn’t have imposed certain costs and deductions.

The resolution means all legal proceedings will now be discontinued and no new actions can be started by the consumer group Woekerpolis.nl, the insurer said in a late Tuesday statement. NN recognized a provision of about €360 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 to cover the settlement costs, which includes €60 million for hardship cases.

The issue has weighed on NN Group for years. The Court of Appeal in the Hague ruled in September that NN’s conditions relating to cost deductions were “unfair.” The settlement follows previous agreements amounting to around €1 billion made by NN with customers, according to the insurer.

NN’s shares jumped as much as 5.4% in early trading in Amsterdam after the settlement.

“We have taken the criticism that certain products did not meet our customers’ expectations seriously,” said David Knibbe, chief executive officer of NN Group.

ASR Nederland NV, which recently acquired Aegon NV’s Dutch operations, has also been affected by similar cases brought by Woekerpolis.nl. In November, ASR reached a settlement with unit-linked life insurance customers of Aegon and ASR affiliates for roughly €250 million.

