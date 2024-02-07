Dutch May Face New Election If Parties Keep Turning Wilders Down

(Bloomberg) -- The Netherlands could face a snap vote this year if potential suitors keep brushing off Geert Wilders.

The election winner’s efforts to form a government and become prime minister hit a new snag late Tuesday when one of his most likely coalition partners ruled out taking seats in his cabinet.

While there are still several pathways through the stalemate for Wilders, some political parties — including at least one involved in coalition talks — are already preparing for the possibility of new elections this year, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Despite the impasse, Wilders would approach any new vote from a position of strength. The latest polls show support for his far-right Freedom Party has only increased since he took a quarter of votes in November.

The Netherlands is used to protracted post-election negotiations. Last time it took parties nine months to come to an agreement — and on that occasion the one leading them didn’t have to contend with any of the baggage surrounding Wilders, who’s alienated colleagues over his long career as a lawmaker with extreme statements on minorities.

Wilders even rebranded himself Geert Milders after the vote, to signal his willingness to compromise. That new, softer stance allowed coalition talks to proceed productively, for a while. But then Pieter Omtzigt, the head of center-right New Social Contract party, ruled out taking seats in his cabinet.

Speaking on a TV show late Tuesday, Omzigt left open the possibility of supporting a minority Wilders government that rests on the ad-hoc supply of external votes. And there is precedent for a backtrack: another party that had initially ruled out serving within Wilders’ cabinet later relented.

Still, the chance of new elections this year is stronger after Tuesday’s developments, according to Stefan Couperus, an associate professor of political science at Groningen University, even while talks are likely to muddle on for the time being.

Wilders said he was disappointed with Omtzigt. “The Netherlands wants this cabinet and now Pieter Omtzigt is throwing in the towel while we were still in discussions,” he said via X on Tuesday. “I don’t understand it at all.”

His Freedom Party delivered a shock election victory on Nov. 22, picking up 37 seats — more than any pre-election poll had predicted. Omtzigt had been an early front-runner but lost ground after hesitating publicly over whether he wanted to be prime minister.

Wilders, who must forge alliances with rivals to achieve a 76-seat majority in parliament, has for two months been trying to negotiate a right-wing coalition that would include the People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy, formerly led by outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Omtzigt’s New Social Contract and the Farmer-Citizen Movement.

Technically, it’s possible for Left alliance leader Frans Timmermans, who leads the second-largest bloc in parliament and has not been party to coalition talks, to try to form a government if Wilders’ attempts fail.

There is no love lost between the center-right candidates. “The negotiators have said more unkind things about each other than kind things,” Omtzigt said.

But Timmermans’ chances of sealing a coalition deal are “unrealistic given the overwhelming right-wing vote in the last election,” according to Couperus.

Wilders said Wednesday that he hopes Omtzigt won’t engage with Timmermans.

“The voters want a right-wing cabinet,” he said.

(Updates with Wilders comments from penultimate paragraph)

