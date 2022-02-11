(Bloomberg) -- Nightclubs in the Netherlands are planning to open their doors to the public on Saturday night in defiance of Covid-19 restrictions.

“The Night Rises” campaign was launched to protest government rules that force bars, clubs and cafes to shut at 10 p.m. Clubs taking part in the movement are estimated to have sold around 20,000 tickets, according to Dutch news agency ANP.

“All nightclubs will open on February 12. Not for one night, but just every night,” said the campaign group in a message on Instagram. They claimed they are able to offer a safer alternative to illegal gatherings that have become popular during the pandemic.

Several clubs withdrew from the campaign this week after receiving warnings of fines from their local municipalities.

Amsterdam mayor Femke Halseman said clubs risk a fine of 4,500 euros ($5,126) if they remain open after 10 p.m. on Saturday. Night clubs in the city of Haarlem have been told they face a penalty of as much as 50,000 euros, a spokesperson for the municipality told Bloomberg.

The government is aware that there are sectors that “have experienced far-reaching restrictions and closures,” wrote Health Minister Ernst Kuipers in a letter to parliament on Thursday. He said the cabinet is looking into whether restrictions on closing times can be lifted and whether the night-life industry can reopen, with venues requiring negative Covid-19 tests for access.

The campaign coincides with a planned protest by police unions in response to a dispute with the cabinet over their collective labor agreement.

Last month, the Dutch government reopened restaurants and bars in its latest step to ease the strict lockdown measures it introduced in December even as infections continue hitting record high levels. The cabinet is expected to further ease restrictions on Tuesday.

The average of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the past seven days surged to a new all-time high of 122,829 on Friday, according to official data.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.