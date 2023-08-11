(Bloomberg) -- Payments giant Adyen NV will need to assure it can deliver on its lofty margin goal when it reports next week — and justify the stock’s premium relative to peers’. The lineup also includes Danish brewer Carlsberg A/S and UK investing services provider Plus500 Ltd.

A maturing e-commerce market, underscored by a report from Adyen’s European rival Nexi SpA earlier in August, raises questions about the Dutch company’s competitiveness as its hiring spree continues while peers — and consumers — cut back. Plus500’s results come amid a tough year for online trading platforms stilled by calmer markets and cost-of-living pressures.

Consumer behavior also dominates at Carlsberg as brewers face a delicate balancing act to pass on higher raw material costs to money-conscious customers without driving them toward cheaper brands.

Investors who didn’t see much upside to European stocks in the run-up to the second-quarter earnings season may feel vindicated as it nears a close. The Stoxx Europe 600 index hasn’t budged much since the beginning of July and the outlook for Europe’s economy, crucially in Germany, has darkened.

Still, it hasn’t all been dismal. A spate of upbeat results from companies including Carlsberg’s rival Anheuser-Busch InBev NV helped lift investors’ spirits, after what had looked like the weakest breadth of earnings beats since 2020 for the region.

Highlights to look out for next week:

Monday: Plus500’s (PLUS LN) progress in expanding in new markets and diversifying its products will be closely watched when the company reports a full set of half-year results. In a trading update last month, Plus500 said its customer base has stayed broadly flat since the end of last year, while touting growth projects such as execution and clearing services for institutional clients in the US. Investors will also watch for any updates to revenue and Ebitda guidance, with Peel Hunt analysts seeing a possibility for the firm to overdeliver on what they regard as “conservatively positioned” forecasts. The company in June bought about £100 million of its stock from scandal-hit Odey Asset Management LLP, previously its biggest shareholder.

MTN Group’s (MTN SJ) units in Nigeria, Ghana and Rwanda — which make up almost half of group revenue — have all reported a drop in first-half profit as finance costs rose on foreign-exchange losses and higher interest rates. Still, MTN has flagged that its earnings per share could come in 10% to 20% higher than in the first half of 2022. Despite the drag of power cuts in South Africa, the company may succeed in keeping its underlying Ebitda margin stable, aided by pricing moves and cost cutting, Bloomberg Intelligence’s John Davies said.

Tuesday: Legal & General’s (LGEN LN) bottom line may have taken a hit from wariness among asset management clients in the second quarter, although buy-in deals probably remained strong, according to BI’s Kevin Ryan. Higher interest rates make buy-ins, where insurers take over liabilities from companies’ pension plans, more attractive as higher bond yields help insurers meet future payments to pensioners. A switch to new IFRS 17 accounting rules might also prevent Legal & General from hitting its targeted 5% dividend increase, Ryan said.

Wednesday: Carlsberg’s (CARLB DC) cost focus and strong execution probably helped it outperform competitors in a quarter that saw rival Heineken NV cut its forecast after forcing through double-digit price increases. That may prompt the Danish company to move its organic growth guidance — currently at -2% to +5% — closer to consensus at the top of that range. Investors will also focus on whether it writes off the rest of its Russian business, valued at about 7.5 billion kroner ($1.1 billion) at the end of 2022, following Russia’s decision in July to take “temporary” control.

Thursday: Adyen’s (ADYEN NA) Ebitda margin likely stayed near 50% in the first half, as it pressed ahead with plans to hire 1,200 more people in 2023, according to BI. Adyen has maintained its hiring pace against a backdrop of job cuts in the tech sector to support its longer term growth strategy. Its revenue outlook will be key as competition mounts in a slowing e-commerce market, said BI’s Tomasz Noetzel and Mar’Yana Vartsaba. Price pressure is growing for Adyen, which competes with the likes of Stripe Inc. and PayPal Holdings Inc.’s Braintree unit.

Friday: No major earnings of note

