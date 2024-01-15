(Bloomberg) -- The Netherlands aims to keep natural gas reserves above a mandatory target agreed with the European Union for 2024.

The country needs to have its gas-storage sites 74% full by November — below the EU-wide level of 90% — but will aim to stockpile reserves as high as possible even though production at its biggest field, Groningen, is set to shut, a spokesperson for the Dutch Energy Ministry said by email.

EU members can have reduced gas-storage targets if they export the fuel outside the bloc, and the Netherlands qualifies because of its gas-pipeline interconnector with the UK.

The European Commission has been pushing for gas savings and stockpiling since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 upended global commodities markets, causing Europe’s worst energy crisis in decades. Last year, the continent accumulated record amounts of the fuel, which together with accelerated usage of renewable power and reduced demand by industry, has helped push prices down by more than 90% from the peaks.

The EU agreed to keep the block-wide storage levels at 90% in 2024 — same as last year. The Netherlands had an obligation to have 73% by Nov. 1, 2023, but its actual reserves reached nearly 100% early that month — before it started using the stores when colder weather boosted gas needs for heating.

The ministry said it expects similar storage refills this year, although the absence of gas from the Groningen field creates an extra challenge.

Operations at the facility, the biggest in Europe by reserves, were closed last year due to constant earthquakes in the area. But it can still operate at minimal levels in emergencies — as it did during a recent cold snap in northwest Europe — until October this year. To compensate for the field’s closer, the Netherlands boosted imports of liquefied natural gas — mostly from the US — hitting record volumes last year.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.