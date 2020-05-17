(Bloomberg) -- Mark Rutte’s VVD party further increased its lead in the most recent aggregate poll, as the Dutch premier continues to gain in popularity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Rutte’s party would get as many as 46 seats in the 150-seat parliament in The Hague, according to the Peilingwijzer aggregate poll, which combines three surveys. The next general elections in the Netherlands are scheduled for March 2021.

Rutte’s current coalition government consists of four parties -- his own Liberal Party VVD, the Christian Democrats, Democrats 66 and Christian Union.

Peilingwijzer is compiled by Tom Louwerse of the University of Leiden and combines polls conducted by I&O Research, Ipsos/EenVandaag and Kantar. The chart above shows the most recent aggregate poll results, as updated on May 15, with the parties’ initials in Dutch after the party name, where applicable.

