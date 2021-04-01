(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Mark Rutte will face a no-confidence vote in the Dutch parliament Thursday over allegations that he lied about trying to sideline an outspoken member of another political party.

If the motion passes, Rutte would have to step down from his role as head of the current caretaker government and would cease trying to form a new coalition, just weeks after he won a March 17 election. The vote will take place after a debate that could last hours.

Last week, Rutte denied that he discussed moving a lawmaker who helped unearth a childcare subsidy scandal that brought down the government to a new post that would sideline the outspoken whistle-blower.

“I did not lie,” Rutte reiterated several times in Parliament. “I talked in good conscience to the press” adding that he remembered the talks differently.

However, it was revealed in notes made public Thursday that Rutte, a member of the Liberal party, did in fact bring up the idea of trying to disarm Christian Democrat lawmaker Pieter Omtzigt with a government post.

Rutte, 54, is one of the longest serving premiers in Dutch history and just secured a fourth term in office. Leading one of the smallest countries in the European Union, Rutte punches above his weight and has a history of being a political survivor.

