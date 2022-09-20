(Bloomberg) -- The Netherlands plans to hike its minimum wage and raise taxes on corporate profits as part of a 17.2 billion-euro ($17.2 billion) package of support for households aimed at easing the pain of surging inflation.

The measures also include a freeze on gas and electricity prices from Jan. 1, targeted subsidies for lower-income families, and an extension of a fuel tax reduction until July.

The latest budget, the first since Sigrid Kaag became finance minister earlier this year, marks a stark departure from the Netherlands’ traditionally frugal approach to spending that saw her boss, Prime Minister Mark Rutte, lead opposition to the European pandemic recovery fund in 2020. The shift comes as Dutch citizens face a record drop in purchasing power following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“More than a million people are at risk of living in poverty,” Kaag said as she presented the plan on Tuesday in The Hague during Budget Day, known as Prinsjesdag. “That is why the cabinet is coming up with a big fund to ease the impact of inflation and energy prices.”

The package, which includes a 10% increase in the minimum wage, will be financed through a combination of measures:

A windfall tax on companies extracting oil and gas will bring in around 2.8 billion euros in 2023 and 2024

Higher gas revenue from the Groningen field and other mining activities together will amount to 8.5 billion euros

Corporate tax will increase to 19% from 15%

Dutch plans to impose a windfall tax on oil and gas producers mirror similar moves by its neighbors as governments seek to ease the impact of the biggest energy crisis in decades. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen last week laid out plans to raise 140 billion euros from energy companies’ profits.

Dutch King Willem-Alexander said in a speech ahead of Tuesday’s budget announcement that it was important for the government to take necessary and transparent measures as people were losing faith in politicians. He put the size of the package at 18 billion euros.

“We live in a time of paradox and uncertainty,” he said. “It is a paradox that, in a period of economic growth and low unemployment, households face a cost-of-living crisis and poverty is on the rise.”

The Netherlands Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis, CPB, said in a statement that the measures would boost purchasing power by more than 3% next year for the median household. Inflation is expected to reach 9.9% by the end of 2022 and 2.6% in 2023.

Some economists warn the Dutch government’s support package could accelerate inflation, however.

There are no major payment issues yet with energy bills among Dutch households so the plan could result in higher consumer prices, according to Sandra Phlippen, chief economist of state-owned lender ABN Amro.

