(Bloomberg) -- Randstad NV, a global provider of employment services, said the labor market will be tight in the long term amid demographic and technological changes.

“The long term outlook is scarcity, people are going to be structurally tough to find because of demographics, mismatches, technological developments, changing and disappearing jobs,” Jacques van den Broek, chief executive officer of the Dutch company, said in a phone interview on Tuesday. “The labor market is not going to ease.”

On the flip side, the U.S. labor market’s so-called “Great Resignation” is still a boon to employees searching for better working terms and higher pay. Economies bouncing back from the pandemic and work from home are still making it appealing for employees to quit their jobs and look for alternatives.

Globally, “two thirds of people are actually considering a job change, looking around to see what the possibilities are,” van den Broek said. “In the first Covid year, everybody felt very well cared for by their employers but in the second year, they are like ‘what’s out there for me?’”

Randstad shares rose as much as 6.3%, the most since Oct. 21, after the company reported better-than-expected results earlier Tuesday. Fourth-quarter revenue rose 19% to 6.75 billion euros ($7.7 billion), beating analysts’ expectations of 6.46 billion euros.

Randstad was up 5.9% as of 1:25 p.m. local time.

